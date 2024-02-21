"Wherever Nyay Yatra goes, there will be 'Anyay' with Congress": Assam CM

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday claimed that wherever Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra' is passing through, the grand old party is facing setbacks. "Wherever the (Bharat Jodo) Nyay Yatra is crossing through, Congress is collapsing there...Now, they are going to UP but they are experiencing differences with Akhilesh Yadav. Wherever the Nyay Yatra goes, there will be 'Anyay' with Congress," Assam CM told ANI on Tuesday.

Addressing the Vijay Sankalp Yatra, Sarma said that Rahul Gandhi has learned nothing in this world except lies. "Rahul Gandhi says what did Prime Minister Modi do? And Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi hold a road show on the National Highway built by Prime Minister Modi... Rahul Gandhi has learned nothing in this world except lies... Rahul Gandhi is touring India as a couple... When he went on an India tour for the first time, he lost the elections in three states. This time he will lose the entire country," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, in a veiled swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who represents Varanasi in the Lok Sabha, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed that during his visit to the temple town as a part of the ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay yatra, he saw people lying drunk on roads. Addressing a public meeting on the thirty-eighth day of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra here on Tuesday, Rahul said, "In India, the power, resources and wealth are in the hands of 2-3 per cent people while about ninety per cent are deprived of everything. Dalits, backwards, Adivasis and the poor among the general castes, who constitute a huge majority of India's population, did not have any representation anywhere--be it swanky corporate offices, judiciary, media, private hospitals or educational institutions."

The Congress's 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra', after the party's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra', aims to cover 6,700 km through 15 states, with Lok Sabha polls around the corner. (ANI)

