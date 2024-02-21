PM Modi condoles Fali Nariman's death, says he devoted life to making justice accessible
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday condoled legal doyen Fali S Narimans death and said he had devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens.Legal doyen and veteran advocate Nariman died here on Wednesday at the age of 95. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens. I am pained by his passing away.
Legal doyen and veteran advocate Nariman died here on Wednesday at the age of 95. He was suffering from multiple ailments, including cardiac issues.
In a post on X, Modi said: ''Shri Fali Nariman Ji was among the most outstanding legal minds and intellectuals. He devoted his life to making justice accessible to common citizens.'' ''I am pained by his passing away. My thoughts are with his family and admirers. May his soul rest in peace,'' the prime minister said.
In his long and illustrious legal career, Nariman argued in several landmark cases, including the famous case of the National Judicial Appointments Commission, which was struck down by the Supreme Court.
Born on January 10, 1929, Nariman served as the additional solicitor general between 1972 and 1975. He resigned from the post during Emergency.
Nariman received the Padma Bhushan in January 1991 and in 2007, he was awarded the Padma Vibhushan.
His son, Rohinton Nariman, was a judge of the Supreme Court.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
