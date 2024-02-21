Left Menu

Cong did politics of appeasement, PM Modi changed political leaders' mindset: Rajasthan CM

He said that the Congress did not fulfil its previous promises but a few months ahead of the election, it started making false promises and guarantees.Modis guarantee is the only guarantee there is, Sharma added.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 21-02-2024 22:54 IST | Created: 21-02-2024 22:54 IST
Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Wednesday said Congress did "politics of appeasement and corruption" but Prime Minister Narendra Modi made political leaders and parties "change their mindset".

Sharma made the remarks at a public meeting at Gudamalani block in Barmer district after attending a religious ceremony organised for the renovation of Alamji Maharaj temple.

''Congress always did politics of appeasement and corruption. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who made the political leaders and parties change their mindset,'' Sharma said.

The chief minister criticised the Congress for "refusing" the invitation to attend the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya's Ram Mandir. ''Even Lord Ram knows whom to call and whom not to," Sharma said.

Criticising the previous Congress government in the state for announcing schemes and "guarantees" ahead of the election, Sharma said "they were giving guarantees when they themselves had no guarantee". He said that the Congress did not fulfil its previous promises but a few months ahead of the election, it started making "false promises" and "guarantees".

'Modi's guarantee' is the only guarantee there is, Sharma added. He said the BJP government has started fulfilling promises it made to the people during elections. The government has established an SIT to investigate paper leak cases and provided gas cylinders at Rs. 450, which was implemented on January 1 for the benefit of around 73 lakh families. The chief minister also alleged that the Congress government had consistently failed to take strict action against goons and gangsters. His government, instead, has formed an anti-gangster force to tackle the problem, Sharma said.

Highlighting other promises made by the BJP, the chief minister said the state government will fulfil all the promises made in the party manifesto.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

