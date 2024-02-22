Yellen to visit Brazil for G20 finance meeting and Chile for bilateral ties
Updated: 22-02-2024 03:30 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 03:30 IST
U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will join finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies for meetings in Sao Paolo, Brazil next week, and then travel on to Santiago, Chile for bilateral engagements, the Treasury said on Wednesday.
The G20 meetings come days after the second anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and as U.S. President Joe Biden, a Democrat, remains at loggerheads with the Republican-controlled House of Representatives over $61 billion in aid for Ukraine.
