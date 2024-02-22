Polish, Ukrainian governments to meet in Warsaw on March 28. says Tusk
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 22-02-2024 16:36 IST | Created: 22-02-2024 16:36 IST
- Country:
- Poland
The Polish and Ukrainian governments will meet in Warsaw on March 28, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Thursday, as he failed to agree to a request from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to meet at the border.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Polish
- Donald Tusk
- Warsaw
- Ukrainian
- Volodymyr Zelenskiy
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Polish opposition politicians scuffle with parliament security in spat over status
Polish PM says U.S. Republicans should be ashamed for not backing Ukraine aid
Polish leader says US Republican senators should be ashamed for scuttling Ukrainian aid
Polish farmers' protests crank up pressure on EU agriculture head
Polish farmers' protests crank up pressure on EU agriculture head