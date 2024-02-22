UK backs outgoing Dutch PM Rutte to become next NATO Chief

Britain is backing outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as the next secretary-general of the NATO alliance, the Foreign Office said on Thursday.

Rutte, who is considered the favourite to take over when Stoltenberg stands down in October, signalled his interest in the job last year. The Foreign Office said Rutte was a well respected figure across NATO with serious defence and security credentials, and someone who would ensure the alliance remained strong and prepared for any need to defend itself.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)