Only BJP is working in 'clean way' for advancement of poor: Nadda

BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday said only his party was working in a ''clean'' manner to ensure progress of the poor.

All other parties indulge in corruption and their leaders are either in jail or out on bail, he said, speaking at a party event here.

The Congress only gave slogans of poverty alleviation but the Narendra Modi government brought 25 crore people out of poverty, Nadda said. ''Only the BJP is ensuring advancement of the poor and the country in a clean way. All other parties do corruption,'' he said.

''Be it Sonia (Gandhi), Rahul (Gandhi) or Lalu Prasad, they all are out on bail. Soren (apparently referring to former Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren) is in jail,'' Nadda further said.

While 50 per cent of the country's population was living in poverty during former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru's years in office, the proportion increased to 60 per cent after Indira Gandhi came to power, the BJP chief claimed.

''The Congress only gave slogans in the name of the poor, devised schemes and plans in the drawing room but they were never implemented,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)