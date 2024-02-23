US backs Dutch PM Rutte to lead NATO -White House's Kirby
The U.S. backs outgoing Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte to succeed Jens Stoltenberg as the head of NATO, said John Kirby, the White House national security spokesperson, on Thursday.
Stoltenberg's successor when he steps down in October will take office at a crucial juncture, tasked with sustaining NATO members' support for Ukraine's costly defense against Russia's invasion while guarding against any escalation that would draw the alliance directly into a war with Moscow.
