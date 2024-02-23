Argentina president to push bill penalizing cenbank financing of treasury
Argentine President Javier Milei said on Thursday he will push a bill to penalize the central bank from financing the nation's treasury.
Milei added his meeting earlier in the day with Gita Gopinath, the First Deputy Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund, was "very good."
