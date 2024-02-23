Left Menu

Trump moves to dismiss charges accusing him of mishandling classified documents

Trump has pleaded not guilty to a 40-count indictment in Florida federal court accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents at his Florida resort after leaving office in 2021 and obstructing U.S. government attempts to retrieve them. Prosecutors working with U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith accused Trump of keeping documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that included information about the U.S. nuclear program and potential domestic vulnerabilities.

Reuters | Updated: 23-02-2024 08:26 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 08:26 IST
Former U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday asked a federal judge to dismiss criminal charges accusing him of illegally holding onto sensitive U.S. national security documents when he left office, arguing the prosecution is legally flawed. Trump has pleaded not guilty to a 40-count indictment in Florida federal court accusing him of illegally retaining classified documents at his Florida resort after leaving office in 2021 and obstructing U.S. government attempts to retrieve them.

Prosecutors working with U.S. Special Counsel Jack Smith accused Trump of keeping documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that included information about the U.S. nuclear program and potential domestic vulnerabilities. Trump sought to conceal boxes containing classified papers after receiving a grand jury subpoena demanding their return, according to the indictment.

Trump was charged alongside his personal aide Walt Nauta and Mar-a-Lago property manager Carlos de Oliveira, who also moved on Thursday to dismiss the charges. Both have pleaded not guilty. A trial is scheduled to begin in May, but Trump has sought a delay. U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon has scheduled a March 1 hearing on the timing of the trial.

