By adopting messages of Guru Ravidas, India moving rapidly on path of development: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said India is moving rapidly on the path of development by adopting the messages of Sant Ravidas.Modi was speaking at a function here to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas. Varanasi is Modis parliamentary constituency.On the pious occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, I welcome you all to his birthplace.
''On the pious occasion of the birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, I welcome you all to his birthplace. You have come from far-off places on this occasion, especially my brothers and sisters from Punjab... Varanasi seems to have become a mini-Punjab,'' he said.
In his address, the prime minister also hit out at the opposition 'INDIA' bloc, claiming that its members were exploiting people in the name of casteism.
''They care for the well-being of their families, cannot think about the welfare of Dalits and tribals,'' Modi added.
Earlier, the prime minister inaugurated a newly installed statue of Sant Ravidas in Varanasi.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
