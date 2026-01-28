At NCC rally in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over demise of Ajit Pawar, others in plane crash.
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 16:45 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 16:45 IST
- Country:
- India
At NCC rally in Delhi, PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over demise of Ajit Pawar, others in plane crash.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Baramati Tragedy: Aviation Experts Scrutinize Causes of Fatal Crash Involving Deputy CM
Tragedy Strikes as Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Dies in Plane Crash
Tragedy Strikes: Maharashtra's Deputy CM Ajit Pawar Killed in Plane Crash
India-EU FTA being termed as 'game-changer deal' for the world: PM Modi at NCC rally.
Tragedy Amidst Protest: The Mid-Day Meal Cooks of Chhattisgarh