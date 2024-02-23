Left Menu

Congress leader writes to MP Human Rights Commission over Bhadbhada removal action

Bhopal district administration, along with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), removed the residential structures citing an order from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 15:02 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 15:02 IST
Congress leader writes to MP Human Rights Commission over Bhadbhada removal action
Congress leader PC Sharma (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Former Minister of the Madhya Pradesh cabinet and Congress leader PC Sharma complained to the Madhya Pradesh Human Rights Commission (MPHRC) on Friday over the removal of encroachments from Bhadbhada slum in Bhopal. Bhopal district administration, along with the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC), removed the residential structures citing an order from the National Green Tribunal (NGT) on Wednesday.

"Human rights commission has been formed to protect the rights of humans. But human rights have been violated in the Bhadbhada area in the city; public settlements have been bulldozed, and 384 families have been made homeless. Initially, their power connections were cut off, water supply was stopped, rations stopped, and children's studies are getting affected in the time of exams; all these human rights were violated here. Today, we have complained about the matter to the human rights commission," Sharma said. People who have been evicted have their 'land pattas'; also, there is a temple and mosque in the area. First, alternate arrangements are made, and then only settlements are removed, but no arrangements were made in this case. Notices were given, but it was not mentioned at the bottom about whose notices they were. It is completely a dictatorship, the Congress leader alleged.

Earlier, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anil Shukla during the removal action on Wednesday said, "It was an illegal encroachments removal drive carried out on the instructions of NGT. The occupants were vacating the structures voluntarily, and they were provided support by the administration." Around 1000 police personnel were deployed during the course of the eviction drive.

Earlier, a Congress leader, Santosh Kansana, also claimed it was an act of "dictatorship of the BMC and the administration." "This is absolutely an act of dictatorship of the Bhopal Municipal Corporation and the administration. Five years ago, the BMC did the work of setting up sewerage lines and water lines in the same slum locality. If it was illegal, then why did the BMC install the sewerage and water supply lines? People had been living here for 50 years, and they are not even provided with any alternate arrangements," Kansana said.

"On one hand, the government claims that houses are being given to the poor under PM Awas Yojana, but here the houses of the poor are being razed down. It is clearly an act of dictatorship," the Congress leader added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for RSV vaccine; Why are South Korean trainee doctors on strike over medical school quotas? and more

Health News Roundup: Moderna reports surprise profit, sets out road map for ...

 Global
2
Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy relics of Lord Buddha to Thailand

Bihar Governor, Union Minister among 22-member delegation accompanying holy ...

 India
3
Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pills; United Therapeutics starts litigation with FDA over rival Liquidia's drug application and more

Health News Roundup: GSK's injectable HIV drug shows promise over daily pill...

 Global
4
FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

FOCUS-Zara owner Inditex expands bargain brand to counter Shein

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024