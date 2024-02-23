Hungary to buy four Jas Gripen fighter jets from Sweden
Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 23-02-2024 16:32 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 16:32 IST
- Country:
- Sweden
Hungary will buy four Swedish Jas Gripen fighter jets, Sweden's government said in a statement on Friday.
Sweden's Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson is visiting Budapest on Friday before Hungary's parliament is due to approve Sweden's NATO membership bid in a vote on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Budapest
- Jas Gripen
- NATO
- Swedish
- Hungary
- Ulf Kristersson
- Sweden
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US senators urge Biden not to shift Defense Department spectrum for wireless use
Gadchiroli police seize detonators, explosive materials after encounter with Naxalites
Indian-origin barrister becomes first ever Australian Senator to take oath of office on Bhagavad Gita
Polish leader says US Republican senators should be ashamed for scuttling Ukrainian aid
Scholz, Biden to discuss Ukraine aid, NATO and Israel war