LS campaign message should convey that DMK regime protects all, Stalin tells office-bearers

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Friday said the party's Lok Sabha campaign theme should be simple and easy-to-understand, conveying to the people that the DMK regime protected all the people, and that this should be articulated through the achievements of the government.

Stalin, also the president of the ruling DMK, exuded confidence that his party and allies would emerge victorious in all the 39 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state and also in the lone segment in neighbouring Puducherry.

Addressing DMK's district secretaries and constituency observers virtually, Stalin said the party's election related work is going on in a fast-paced manner.

The Parliamentary constituency-wise meetings, titled 'Stalin's voice to retrieve rights', have been a big success, he said, and lauded office-bearers for their work.

Stalin urged party functionaries to conduct the poll campaign in a simple manner after understanding every single scheme of the state government.

''The campaign should be in an easy-to-understand fashion, letting people understand that it is our (state) government that is protecting all members of a family,'' he said.

The reference is to a string of welfare schemes including the fare-free bus travel for women and the achievements made by the DMK regime which Stalin said should be articulated in the campaign.

The Chief Minister has often said that every person has been benefited in one way or the other by way of the DMK regime's welfare initiatives.

''In the 39 constituencies in Tamil Nadu and in the lone segment of Puducherry, only we are going to win and there is not even an iota of doubt about it. That victory must be on a grand scale,'' he said. The meet decided to launch from February 26, the party's door-to-door poll campaign 'Stalin's voice in every household' (Illanthorum Stalinin Kural). Party workers will visit every house to trounce the BJP and the AIADMK, which has an 'indirect alliance' with the saffron party and ensure that the party chief Stalin's voice is heard in Delhi, a resolution said. The focus area of the campaign will be the achievements of the Dravidian model of governance in three years (2021-24), the highlights of the Tamil Nadu budget 2024-25 and the BJP-led Centre's 'injustice' to Tamil Nadu, the Tamil language and the Tamil people. Also, it was decided to mark party chief Stalin's 71st birthday (March 1) by holding public meetings on March 2 and 3 across Tamil Nadu, with a focus on the achievements of the Dravidian model regime and the state budget 2024-25.

