Left Menu

Welfare of GYAN will ensure our country moves forward, says Haryana Chief Minister

"I spoke about GYAN, G stands for Gareeb, Y stands for Yuva, A stands for Annadatha and N stands for Nari. We have tried to represent these four sections as abbreviations of the word GYAN. Firstly, GYAN means knowledge. We have spoken about the welfare of these four communities. If we fulfil the needs of these four sections, especially those at the bottom of the social pyramid, for the poor, our state and our country will move forward," Khattar said on Friday.

ANI | Updated: 23-02-2024 20:58 IST | Created: 23-02-2024 20:58 IST
Welfare of GYAN will ensure our country moves forward, says Haryana Chief Minister
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the day of the presentation of the state budget, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, in an exclusive conversation with ANI, said that he has spoken about GYAN, an abbreviation for the four sections of society-- the poor, youth, farmers and women-- which would ensure that the state as well as the country moves forward. "I spoke about GYAN, G stands for Gareeb, Y stands for Yuva, A stands for Annadatha and N stands for Nari. We have tried to represent these four sections as abbreviations of the word GYAN. Firstly, GYAN means knowledge. We have spoken about the welfare of these four communities. If we fulfil the needs of these four sections, especially those at the bottom of the social pyramid, for the poor, our state and our country will move forward," Khattar said on Friday.

Speaking about women-centric schemes announced by the Haryana government, the Chief Minister said that expenses for girl-children going to private schools as well as their travel expenses will be provided by the state. "We had last time announced that there will be a college within every 20 km so that none of our daughters have to travel more than 10 km to study, we have achieved that target. Of the 72 colleges, we built last time, half of the colleges are for women. Even if our daughters go to private colleges, the Haryana government will take care of the expenses. We have also made arrangements for safe travel for women. We have taken several steps so that our daughters are saved, educated and taken forward in life," Khattar said.

The Chief Minister added that several such schemes have been initiated for boys, at par with girls, so that both genders can get skilled and trained. "We are taking steps for our sons as well. The importance girls have in our society is important for boys as well. So we have taken up common welfare service for both genders so that our youth get skilled, trained and secure their future. This will ensure the welfare of the state as well as the country," Khattar said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan
4
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024