"Why protest when all demands met": Ashok Chavan questions Manoj Jarange Patil on Maratha reservation row

Amid Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange Patil continued hunger strike even after the passing of the Maratha Reservation Bill, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Ashok Chavan questioned the need for continuing the agitation even when all his demands have been fulfilled. "He (Manoj Jarange Patil) knows why he is agitating? What we are saying is that when the government has fulfilled all his demands by bringing this law, then there is no need for agitation," Chavan said speaking to reporters on Friday.

The former Maharashtra Chief Minister, who recently switched to the BJP from the Congress said that people are facing problems because of the agitation and there is an urgent need to bring an end to the protest given the Maratha Reservation Bill has been passed. "Maratha Reservation Bill has been passed in the Assembly, under that law it has been decided to give 10 per cent reservation and when this decision has been taken, it should be accepted by everyone and whatever movement is there, should be stopped because people are getting troubled by it," the BJP leader said.

Earlier on Wednesday, Patil demanded that the NDA government should implement the 'Sage Soyare' ordinance notification within two days failing which the majority community in the state will launch a fresh round of agitation from Saturday. Patil, who has been at the front and centre of the protests demanding reservation for Marathas in government jobs and education, said the Bill guaranteeing 10 per cent reservation for the community on Tuesday stops short of fulfilling their demands.

"We want the government to implement the Sage Soyare ordinance notification and declare the Maratha community as Kunabi and give reservations under the OBC quota. If the government fails to fulfil our demand in two days, we will be resorting to a 'Rasta Roko' (road blockade) statewide. All members of the Maratha community will go for a 'Rasta Roko' at their respective villages, taluka, town...All national highways, state highways and even roads in villages shall be blocked," Patil said. Patil said the Maratha reservation activists can also launch fresh protests in their native villages."Our protests will remain peaceful but the Maharashtra government must implement the 'Sage Soyare' Ordinance notification within two days or our community will start the next round of agitation on February 24. There is no need to go anywhere. Our community members can launch protests in their native villages and resort to a 'Rasta Roko'. It will be an 'Adarsh Rasta Roko' (road blockade)," Patil said.

He added that members of the Maratha community will enforce a 'Chakka Jam' in all districts of the state on March 3. Patil, however, cautioned fellow quota protesters to consider the board examinations and not create any obstacles before students on their way to write their papers.

"At the same time, we need to be careful not to create any unnecessary obstacles for board examinees while applying for police permission. However, irrespective of that, we have to do Rasta Roko. The time for the Rast Roko will be between 10 am and 1 pm and in the evening between 4 pm and 7 pm daily. There is no need to vandalise vehicles or government properties as part of the protest. Just blocking the movement of vehicles would suffice," the Maratha quota activist said. "During our next round of agitation, apart from Rasta Roko, all senior citizens will go on a hunger strike, and no MPs, MLAs and ministers will be allowed to visit our villages till our demands are met," he added. (ANI)

