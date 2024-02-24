Left Menu

Donald Trump calls on Alabama legislature to find 'immediate solution' to preserve IVF

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-02-2024 01:12 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 01:03 IST
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he supports the availability of in vitro fertilization treatment following an Alabama Supreme Court decision regarding IVF.

Trump, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, in a post on Truth Social also called on the Alabama legislature "to act quickly to find an immediate solution" to preserve the availability of IVF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

