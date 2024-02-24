Donald Trump calls on Alabama legislature to find 'immediate solution' to preserve IVF

Former U.S. President Donald Trump said on Friday he supports the availability of in vitro fertilization treatment following an Alabama Supreme Court decision regarding IVF.

Trump, a candidate for the Republican presidential nomination, in a post on Truth Social also called on the Alabama legislature "to act quickly to find an immediate solution" to preserve the availability of IVF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)