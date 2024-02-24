"Everyone will watch this election closely": Anand Goenka on Lok Sabha polls

As the Lok Sabha elections come closer, Anand Goenka, Executive Director of the Indian Express Group on Friday said that he does not know the outcome but everyone in the country will watch this election closely. The media group held a programme named 'Adda' with topic Democracy.

"Eminent Political Analyst and Professor of Harvard Business School, Professor Michael Sandel was the Guest of Honour for the current episode of Adda, which is the "Key Program" of The Indian Express. We invite eminent personalities for conversation in this Program. What is not seen on TV, we do here at Adda. Discussion is done on a topic. Efforts are made to find the solution to that issue. I don't know the outcome of these elections, but everyone will watch this election closely," Anand Goenka told ANI. "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to join us on this platform very soon," he added. (ANI)

