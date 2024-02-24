Left Menu

"Everyone will watch this election closely": Anand Goenka on Lok Sabha polls

As the Lok Sabha elections come closer, Anand Goenka, Executive Director of the Indian Express Group on Friday said that he does not know the outcome but everyone in the country will watch this election closely.

ANI | Updated: 24-02-2024 08:01 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 08:01 IST
"Everyone will watch this election closely": Anand Goenka on Lok Sabha polls
Anand Goenka, Executive Director of the Indian Express Group. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the Lok Sabha elections come closer, Anand Goenka, Executive Director of the Indian Express Group on Friday said that he does not know the outcome but everyone in the country will watch this election closely. The media group held a programme named 'Adda' with topic Democracy.

"Eminent Political Analyst and Professor of Harvard Business School, Professor Michael Sandel was the Guest of Honour for the current episode of Adda, which is the "Key Program" of The Indian Express. We invite eminent personalities for conversation in this Program. What is not seen on TV, we do here at Adda. Discussion is done on a topic. Efforts are made to find the solution to that issue. I don't know the outcome of these elections, but everyone will watch this election closely," Anand Goenka told ANI. "Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar is expected to join us on this platform very soon," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024