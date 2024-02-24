Left Menu

Mayawati pays tribute to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary

I got an opportunity to serve his lakhs of followers. Serving his followers at the birthplace of the Guru is nothing less than a privilege for me, he said.Born in Varanasi, Ravidas was a mystic poet-saint of the Bhakti movement in the 15th and 16th centuries.

PTI | Lucknow | Updated: 24-02-2024 11:27 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 11:27 IST
Mayawati pays tribute to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary
  • Country:
  • India

Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati on Saturday paid tributes to Sant Ravidas on his birth anniversary and said it is important to be cautious of those who bow before him for ''political gains''.

In a post on 'X' in Hindi, Mayawati said his message was of dedication to humanity and public service through 'karm'.

Ravidas' message has been forgotten, she said, adding that it was not for narrow political and electoral interests but for humanity and public service.

''As a result of this, the life of the Bahujans here is full of problems,'' the BSP chief said.

''It is important to be cautious of those who bow before him for political gains,'' she said.

Mayawati's statement came a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the opposition INDIA bloc, saying its members believe in instigating people in the name of caste and making them fight.

Speaking at a function in his parliamentary constituency Varanasi to commemorate the 647th birth anniversary of Sant Ravidas, Modi said, ''In every era, the sermons of the saints show us the path and also alert us. In our country, whenever anybody indulges in discrimination in the name of caste, it damages humanity.'' ''Ravidas ji has been calling me repeatedly to his birthplace. I got an opportunity to take forward his pledge. I got an opportunity to serve his lakhs of followers. Serving his followers at the birthplace of the Guru is nothing less than a privilege for me,'' he said.

Born in Varanasi, Ravidas was a mystic poet-saint of the Bhakti movement in the 15th and 16th centuries. Venerated as a spiritual teacher in several regions of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, he was a poet, social reformer and spiritual figure.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

Olympics-Paris 2024 venues get seats made from recycled plastic

 France
2
Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

Singtel implements world’s first app-based network slicing technology

 Global
3
UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

UNIQLO, UNHCR launch “Hope Away from Home” created to support refugees

 Global
4
Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announces intra-party elections on march 3

 Pakistan

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024