Maharashtra politics a mess with party lines blurring, says Raj Thackeray

PTI | Thane | Updated: 24-02-2024 17:10 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 17:10 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena chief Raj Thackeray on Saturday said the politics of the state had turned into a mess and it was time people brought about a change.

Speaking to reporters during a visit to Kalyan as part of his statewide tour ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the MNS chief also said meeting leaders from other parties did not mean alliances were being struck.

There was speculation recently of the MNS joining the National Democratic Alliance after Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar met Thackeray in the latter's Shivaji Park home.

The current political scenario in the state was like ''chikkal'' (wet, slippery mud) with party lines blurring and people must ensure politicians are held accountable for their deeds, Thackeray said.

He also questioned the reliability of electronic voting machines and said polls must be held through ballot papers.

Speaking about the Maratha quota issue, the MNS leader said the focus now was on caste-based politics rather than issues like drought, unemployment, farm distress etc.

He also criticised the Election Commission of India for calling teachers for poll duty, saying the move adversely affects students.

