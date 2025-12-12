Uddhav Thackeray's Urgent Demand: Opposition Leaders Needed in Maharashtra Legislature
Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, insists on appointing Leaders of Opposition in Maharashtra's legislature before the winter session concludes. Thackeray engaged with legislative leaders, emphasizing the importance of opposition presence to uphold democratic integrity. Shiv Sena (UBT) and ally Congress have proposed candidates for the lower and upper houses respectively.
Amidst the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has called for immediate action to appoint Leaders of Opposition in both legislative houses before the session concludes on Sunday.
Thackeray engaged with assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar and council chairman Ram Shinde, urging them to announce the appointments swiftly. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has put forward Bhaskar Jadhav for the lower house, while their ally, Congress, supports Satej Patil for the upper house.
Highlighting this as a first in Maharashtra's legislative history, Thackeray stressed the pivotal role of an opposition leader in voicing public concerns and maintaining democratic procedures, further urging decisions to be finalized by the week's end to bolster democratic integrity.
