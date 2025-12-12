Left Menu

Uddhav Thackeray's Urgent Demand: Opposition Leaders Needed in Maharashtra Legislature

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, insists on appointing Leaders of Opposition in Maharashtra's legislature before the winter session concludes. Thackeray engaged with legislative leaders, emphasizing the importance of opposition presence to uphold democratic integrity. Shiv Sena (UBT) and ally Congress have proposed candidates for the lower and upper houses respectively.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 12-12-2025 17:25 IST | Created: 12-12-2025 17:25 IST
Uddhav Thackeray's Urgent Demand: Opposition Leaders Needed in Maharashtra Legislature
  • Country:
  • India

Amidst the ongoing winter session of the Maharashtra legislature, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has called for immediate action to appoint Leaders of Opposition in both legislative houses before the session concludes on Sunday.

Thackeray engaged with assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar and council chairman Ram Shinde, urging them to announce the appointments swiftly. The Shiv Sena (UBT) has put forward Bhaskar Jadhav for the lower house, while their ally, Congress, supports Satej Patil for the upper house.

Highlighting this as a first in Maharashtra's legislative history, Thackeray stressed the pivotal role of an opposition leader in voicing public concerns and maintaining democratic procedures, further urging decisions to be finalized by the week's end to bolster democratic integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

Odisha Shivers as Cold Wave Hits: Mercury Drops to Season's Low

 India
2
Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

Honorary Ranks and Houseboat Ventures: Delhi's Bold Moves

 India
3
WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

WHO Launches New Guide to Improve Suicide Death Registration and Prevention

 Global
4
EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

EU's Bold Move: Freezing Russian Assets for Ukraine Aid

 Russia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI lacks clinical readiness despite strong performance claims

How big tech is influencing future of AI regulation worldwide

Why current traffic laws cannot handle autonomous vehicle crashes

AI microlearning proven to improve grades, accessibility and retention in higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025