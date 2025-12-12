Left Menu

Tripura Government Seeks Justice: Reopening the 1996 Kalyanpur Massacre Case

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has announced plans to reopen the 1996 Kalyanpur massacre case, seeking justice for the 26 Bengali Hindus killed by insurgents. The BJP-led government aims to address past injustices while asserting that the CPI(M) government was responsible for not preventing these tragic events.

Tripura Government Seeks Justice: Reopening the 1996 Kalyanpur Massacre Case
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha stated on Friday that the government plans to approach the high court to reopen the 1996 Kalyanpur massacre case. The case involves a tragic incident where 26 individuals, belonging to the Bengali Hindu community, were killed by insurgents during a militant attack.

The government, led by the BJP, is focused on ensuring justice for the victims of the violent attack in Kalyanpur Bazar Colony, Khowai district, which occurred on December 12, 1996. Saha paid tribute to the deceased, emphasizing the need for justice and pointing to the previous CPI(M) administration's mistakes.

Saha criticized the CPI(M) by labeling them as responsible for past violence. He accused them of being murderers and neglecting people's welfare. Asserting BJP's role in restoring peace, he highlighted efforts to mainstream militants, underscoring the importance of holding terrorists accountable for their actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

