Cong leaders take out rally against attack on party's former MLA; 7 accused arrested

A day after former Congress MLA Bamber Thakur was attacked by some people in the district, party workers took out a rally Saturday in protest against the assault and burnt an effigy of the local BJP MLA. Thakur, who had gone to the office of the general manager of Dilip Buildcon Limited (DBL), engaged in railway work, was attacked after an argument with some people inside the office and he sustained serious injuries, The Congress workers accused the BJP of hatching a conspiracy against Thakur and burnt an effigy of Bilaspur (Sadar) MLA Trilok Jamwal at the Chetna Chowk in the city.

Congress leader and Bilaspur Municipal Council President Kamalendra Kashyap said that all the accused in the brutal attack should be arrested at the earliest.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 147 (rioting), 148 (armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt and 307 (attempt to murder) has been registered against 13 persons out of which seven have been arrested, state police chief Sanjay Kundu said.

Police teams are raiding different areas to arrest the remaining six accused, said Kundu who visited Thakur at the Zonal Hospital Bilaspur where he is undergoing treatment for the injuries he received in the attack.

Kundu said that a special investigation team (SIT) headed by DSP Bilaspur has been constituted for a speedy and fair investigation in the case.

Two personal security officers (PSOs) have been deployed for the security of Thakur, officials said.

Condemning the attack, Himachal Pradesh Congress chief Pratibha Singh had on Friday asked the district administration to take strong action against those involved.

