BJP chief Nadda chairs meeting of party's election in-charges

BJP president J P Nadda on Saturday chaired a meeting of party leaders who have been made in-charge of different states for Lok Sabha elections and took stock of the ongoing campaign and mass outreach programmes.

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi setting a target of winning 370 seats for the BJP, sources said the party leadership stressed the need for an intensive drive to reach out to different sections of society and connect with voters at the booth level.

Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah later attended a separate meeting with the BJP's Uttar Pradesh leaders, including Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The party is looking to boost its tally in the country's largest state and has targeted the seats where it had lost in 2019 when the SP and the BSP joined hands.

The BJP had won 62 of the 80 seats in the state last time.

The meetings come amid the likelihood of the BJP holding its Central Election Committee meeting soon and announcing its first list of candidates for the Lok Sabha polls expected in April-May.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)