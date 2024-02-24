Left Menu

Ahead of LS poll, AIADMK releases AI-generated voice clip of Jayalalithaa

An Artificial Intelligence AI generated audio clip of AIADMKs iconic leader and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa seeking support to party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for the upcoming Lok Sabha election was released by the party on Saturday. Palaniswami also released the partys election slogan Lets reclaim Tamil rights, Lets save Tamil Nadu, on the occasion.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 24-02-2024 20:16 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 20:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

An Artificial Intelligence (AI) generated audio clip of AIADMK's iconic leader and late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa seeking support to party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami for the upcoming Lok Sabha election was released by the party on Saturday. In the AI voice clip, released on her 76th birth anniversary, the former party supremo could be heard recalling the AIADMK government's welfare initiatives and appealed to the members of the public to strengthen Edappadi K Palaniswami's hands in establishing "people's rule." She repeated her popular catchphrase: "I am because of the people, I am for the people" (Makkalal naan, makkalukkagave naan). Palaniswami also released the party's election slogan: ''Let's reclaim Tamil rights, Let's save Tamil Nadu," on the occasion.

