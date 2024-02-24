Left Menu

Dharamshala Cong MLA's security beefed up following threat call

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 24-02-2024 20:53 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 20:53 IST
Dharamshala Cong MLA's security beefed up following threat call
Dharamshala Congress MLA Sudhir Sharma's security has been beefed up following threat calls to his staff, police said on Saturday.

During an interaction with mediapersons, Sharma alleged that an indirect threat was given to him by some people who called up his staff members. He said he does not wish to name the people close to him who received the threat.

''I have spoken to the chief minister and the DGP in this regard and investigations are underway,'' the former minister added.

Director General of Police Sanjay Kundu told PTI, ''We have carried out an initial threat assessment and increased the security cover of the Congress MLA.'' ''This week we will carry out our detailed threat assessment in coordination with Central Intelligence Agencies (IB, Special Bureau and RAW) and then decide upon the level of security,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

