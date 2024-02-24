"Is BJP held hostage...": KC Venugopal takes swipe after sealing seat-sharing pact between Congress, AAP

Following the seat-sharing pact between the Congress, Samajwadi Party and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Congress leader KC Venugopal took a swipe at the BJP, which is yet to announce such an arrangement with its allies, asking whether the ruling party has been held "hostage" by the parties it sought to "gobble up". "In the last week, the INDIA alliance has sealed important seat sharing in UP, MP, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana and Chandigarh. In the coming few days, all our other discussions will also reach a positive conclusion," KC Venugopal posted on X on Saturday.

"Meanwhile - what is happening in the NDA? Are all the ill-conceived, corrupt and opportunistic M&A deals giving BJP sleepless nights?" he added. "Why is no seat-sharing yet in Bihar? What about Maharashtra, where they have taken a sledgehammer on democracy? Is the party that claims to win 400 plus seats being held hostage by those parties it wanted to gobble up?" he added.

Terming the seat-sharing pact between the Congress and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls as "bizarre", Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said that the path to 'hell' is paved with 'skewed' alliances. Reminding Arvind Kejriwal that he floated AAP after protesting against the alleged corruption cases that came up during the Congress's tenure in the national capital that resulted in the dethroning of the grand old party rule in the national capital.

Earlier today, the partners in the INDIA bloc, Congress and the AAP, announced a seat-sharing pact for Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Chandigarh and Goa. Taking to 'X', Puri wrote, "The path to hell (or in this case political oblivion!) is paved with skewed alliances! If the opportunist alliance between AAP and Congress even manages to survive its inherent contradictions it will be the most bizarre political combination in every sense!"

The Union Minister further said that people would remember the AAP came into being after protesting against the alleged corruption cases that came up during the Congress's tenure in the national capital. "One that tries to pull the wool over the eyes of their own voters. People will clearly remember that AAP came into being after protesting against the rampant impunity & corruption of Congress which it subsequently defeated in Delhi & as the slew of cases against their ministers & leaders show, has now even embodied what they protested against!," he said.

Hardeep Singh Puri further pointed out that the most curious part of the 'dysfunctional dalliance' is that the parties have joined hands in Delhi, but oppose each other in Punjab. "But the most curious part of this dysfunctional dalliance - they will be together in Delhi, but against each other in Punjab!" said the Union Minister.

Meanwhile, as part of the agreement reached between the ruling party in Delhi and the grand old party, Congress will contest 3 of the 7 Lok Sabha seats in the national capital while the AAP will field candidates in the remaining 4 constituencies. At a joint press conference of top leaders of the two parties in the national capital on Saturday, Congress general secretary and MP Mukul Wasnik said his party will contest from Chandni Chowk, North East and North West seats in the Lok Sabha elections.

"As you are all aware, Delhi Lok Sabha has 7 seats. AAP will contest 4 seats--New Delhi, West Delhi, South Delhi and East Delhi--while Congress will contest 3--Chandni Chowk, North East and North West," Wasnik said. In neighbouring Gujarat, the Congress will contest 24 of 26 Lok Sabha seats, leaving the remaining two seats Bharuch and Bhavnagar for the AAP.

"Of the 26 Lok Sabha seats in Gujarat, the Congress will contest on 24 while the AAP will field candidates for Bharuch and Bhavnagar," the Congress leader said. In Haryana, the Congress will contest 8 of the 9 Lok Sabha seats while the AAP will contest the lone seat of Kurukshetra.

"Of the 10 LS seats in Haryana, the Congress will fight on 9 and the AAP will contest one seat-- Kurukshetra," Wasnik said. He added that the two parties also reached a consensus on the grand old party contesting the prized Chandigarh Lok Sabha seat."After a long discussion on Chandigarh, the two parties decided that the Congress candidate will contest the seat," he added.

As part of the seat-sharing deal, the Congress will contest both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa as AAP failed to register its win in Goa. "It was further decided that Congress will contest both the Lok Sabha seats in Goa," he said.

The AAP and the Congress have decided to go for a 'friendly fight' in Punjab, given the latter is in the opposition in the state. (ANI)

