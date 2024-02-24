Left Menu

Israeli leaders to discuss possible Gaza truce proposal on Saturday

Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-02-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 23:15 IST
The Israeli war cabinet will on Saturday be briefed by negotiators who held mediated talks in Paris on a possible Gaza truce, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's national security adviser said.

Tzachi Hanegbi told Channel 12 TV that the fact the negotiators believed their Friday meeting with Qatari, Egyptian, and U.S. mediators warranted convening the evening war cabinet session "shows that they did not come back empty-handed". (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

