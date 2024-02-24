Israeli leaders to discuss possible Gaza truce proposal on Saturday
Reuters | Jerusalem | Updated: 24-02-2024 23:15 IST | Created: 24-02-2024 23:15 IST
The Israeli war cabinet will on Saturday be briefed by negotiators who held mediated talks in Paris on a possible Gaza truce, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's national security adviser said.
Tzachi Hanegbi told Channel 12 TV that the fact the negotiators believed their Friday meeting with Qatari, Egyptian, and U.S. mediators warranted convening the evening war cabinet session "shows that they did not come back empty-handed". (Writing by Dan Williams; Editing by Andrew Cawthorne)
