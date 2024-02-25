"Not protesting as party leader but...": BJP's Sukanta Majumdar on Sandeshkhali incident

Bharatiya Janata Party's West Bengal President, Sukanta Majumdar, has said that everyone should raise their voices against the Sandeshkhali incident, and he is also not protesting as a party leader but as a teacher and a father. "I am not doing this movement as the leader of a political party, it is secondary. But being a teacher and a father, I feel that if I don't speak out now, my children will question me in the future. Everyone should raise their voices against this," Majumdar told ANI.

"I was stopped twice. There was a rift with the police as well. I also got hospitalized. We are ready to be arrested any number of times but we will not let such an incident happen to the women of Bengal. We will put pressure on Mamata Banerjee to arrest Sheikh Shahjahan," he added. The BJP leader further said that the TMC is trying to avoid Shahjahan because such people run the entire vote machinery of the party.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) State Ministers Sujit Bose and Partha Bhowmik interacted with the locals of Sandeshkhali on Saturday. After interacting with the villagers, West Bengal Irrigation Minister Partha Bhowmick said that not a single woman has raised the issue of assault. Partha Bhowmick said, "We have interacted with the locals today. We will try to resolve the problems. There are cases of land grabbing. The land will be given back to those from whom it was snatched. The DM has also set up camps in several districts. No woman has raised the issue of assault. This is fake and it has been established today. Those who are bad have no place in TMC. We will again visit here."

TMC leader Kunal Ghosh said that the issue of land grabbing and non-payment is real but the news regarding the atrocities against women is fake. A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have accused Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion. Shahjahan continues to evade arrest, with both state police and central agencies unable to trace him. (ANI)

