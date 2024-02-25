Left Menu

The BJP leader also pointed out that section 144 imposed by the state government is only to prevent BJP leaders.

"Mamata's police will not arrest Sheikh Shahjahan because he controls votes": Suvendu Adhikari
West Bengal Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, has said that West Bengal police will not arrest Trinamool Congress absconding leader Sheikh Shahjahan because he controls votes. The BJP leader also pointed out that section 144 imposed by the state government is only to prevent BJP leaders.

"Strictest action should be taken. Sheikh Shahjahan should get capital punishment. The CBI and NIA investigations should happen. They should take appropriate action as soon as possible. The people of Sandeshkhali and the entire West Bengal are waiting for it. This section 144 is imposed only to prevent BJP leaders, MLAs and MPs. It is illegal. It is politically motivated. The state government is using section 144 to hide the situation inside," Adhikari said. "Under PM Modi's government, ED and other investigative agencies have the freedom to work; hence, the incident of Sandeshkhali is in front of the entire country," he added.

He also pointed out that state police will not arrest TMC's absconding leader Sheikh Shahjahan because he controls votes. "Mamata Banerjee's police will not arrest Sheikh Shahjahan because he controls the votes. If he is arrested, then TMC will lose the Basirhat seat. The hearing is on March 6 on CJI's bench. We hope that the case will go to CBI and Shahjahan will be in jail within 24 hours," he added.

Suvendu further alleged that Sheikh Shahjahan, who joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2013, before that, was the leader of the CPI (M), who did bribe collection, was a land mafia and sent 20 per cent to Kolkata through Jyotipriya Mallick and Narayan Goswami, who are prominent leaders of the North 24 Paraganas. Adhikari also said that there is a situation of presidential rule in West Bengal, but he is not demanding the same.

"BJP has not imposed President's rule anywhere in the last 10 years except Jammu and Kashmir. The objective of our party is to change power by making the public aware. There is a situation of the president's rule in Bengal but as a BJP leader, I am not demanding it," he said. (ANI)

