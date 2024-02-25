Left Menu

FACTBOX-South Carolina Republicans see immigration as top issue in primary -exit poll

Immigration ranked as the No. 1 issue for voters in South Carolina's Republican presidential primary on Saturday, according to an exit poll conducted by Edison Research. The poll gathered responses from 2,126 voters in the Republican contest. * 37% of voters said immigration mattered most when deciding how they would vote in the contest, compared with 33% who said the economy mattered most.

Reuters | Updated: 25-02-2024 08:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 08:59 IST
FACTBOX-South Carolina Republicans see immigration as top issue in primary -exit poll

Immigration ranked as the No. 1 issue for voters in South Carolina's Republican presidential primary on Saturday, according to an exit poll conducted by Edison Research. The poll gathered responses from 2,126 voters in the Republican contest.

* 37% of voters said immigration mattered most when deciding how they would vote in the contest, compared with 33% who said the economy mattered most. 10% cited abortion policy and 13% said foreign policy. * South Carolina has one of America's smallest immigrant populations. Just 5% of residents were born abroad, compared with 14% nationwide, according to U.S. Census estimates.

* Whites who consider themselves evangelical or born-again Christians made up 60% of voters, compared with 39% in the 2016 primary. * 62% of voters on Saturday do not think Joe Biden legitimately won the 2020 presidential election, while the same share said that if former President Donald Trump were convicted of a crime, he would still be fit for the presidency.

* 35% said Trump would not be fit for the office if convicted. * 43% of voters had a college degree, compared with 54% in the party's 2016 primary.

* 22% consider themselves moderate or liberal, compared with 19% in the party's 2016 primary. * 83% said the condition of the U.S. economy is not so good or poor, while 16% say it is excellent or good.

* 4% of voters usually think of themselves as Democrats, compared with 2% in the party's 2016 primary. * 8% said they decided who to vote for in the last week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024