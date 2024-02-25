'She is a cruel lady': West Bengal opposition leader Suvendu Adhikari criticizes CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal Leader of Opposition and BJP MLA, Suvendu Adhikari, on Saturday, hit out at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, stating that "she is a cruel lady." He also alleged that the West Bengal CM lodged 42 cases against him. "Stop calling Mamata Banerjee 'Didi'; she has now become an 'aunty'... I defeated her in Nandigram during the assembly elections. She lodged 42 cases against me. She is a cruel lady," said BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari at Jawaharlal Nehru University while addressing a panel discussion on political violence in Bengal at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Earlier, West Bengal Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, had stated that West Bengal police would not arrest absconding Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Sheikh Shahjahan because he "controls votes." "Mamata Banerjee's police will not arrest Sheikh Shahjahan because he controls the votes. If he is arrested, then TMC will lose the Basirhat seat. The hearing is on March 6 on CJI's bench. We hope that the case will go to CBI, and Shahjahan will be in jail within 24 hours," he said.

The BJP leader also pointed out that section 144 imposed by the state government is only to prevent BJP leaders. "Strictest action should be taken. Sheikh Shahjahan should get capital punishment. The CBI and NIA investigations should happen. They should take appropriate action as soon as possible. The people of Sandeshkhali and the entire West Bengal are waiting for it. Section 144 is imposed only to prevent BJP leaders, MLAs, and MPs. It is illegal. It is politically motivated. The state government is using section 144 to hide the situation inside," Adhikari said.

"Under PM Modi-led government, ED and other investigative agencies have the freedom to work; hence, the incident of Sandeshkhali is in front of the entire country," he added. Suvendu further alleged that Sheikh Shahjahan, who joined Trinamool Congress (TMC) in 2013, was previously the leader of the CPI (M), involved in bribe collection, was a land mafia, and sent 20 per cent to Kolkata through Jyotipriya Mallick and Narayan Goswami, prominent leaders of North 24 Paraganas.

Adhikari also stated that there is a situation of presidential rule in West Bengal, but he is not demanding the same. "BJP has not imposed President's rule anywhere in the last 10 years except Jammu and Kashmir. The objective of our party is to change power by making the public aware. There is a situation of the president's rule in Bengal, but as a BJP leader, I am not demanding it," he added. (ANI)

