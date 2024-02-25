Uttar Pradesh CM gives appointment letters to 1784 youths

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday handed over appointment letters to over 1784 youths under 'Mission Rojgar.' Congratulating the newly selected candidates, the Chief Minister said, "I welcome them to serve the nation."

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Yogi Adityanath said that the double engine government's vision is the same as PM Modi's vision. "Within the last six years, the youth of the state have got more than 6 lakh government jobs," he added.

"At the groundbreaking ceremony direct employment was provided to 34 lakh youth," said CM Yogi. Uttar Pradesh CM also assured stringent action against those involved in the police paper leak case.

"Action will be taken under zero tolerance policy against all those who play with the lives of the youth. An investigation will be done in a way that it becomes an example for the others," said CM Yogi. Earlier, UP CM Yogi announced on Saturday the cancellation of the police recruitment examination due to the question paper leak. Following the announcement, candidates across the state celebrated the decision.

Those who had been demanding the cancellation expressed their happiness and gratitude towards CM Yogi for prioritizing the interests of the youth by taking this decisive action. As soon as the announcement was made, students took to social media to express their appreciation. Numerous hashtags supporting CM Yogi gained momentum, with #YogiWithYouth emerging as the top trend.

Through this hashtag, students justified CM Yogi's decision and lauded the government for prioritizing the interests of the youth. Additionally, CM Yogi's post regarding the exam cancellation quickly gained traction, reaching over 10 lakh views by 6 pm. It is noteworthy that on Saturday, CM Yogi, demonstrating his zero-tolerance policy in cases like question paper leaks, not only cancelled the examinations but also reprimanded the officials involved in the recruitment process and issued instructions to conduct the examinations with complete transparency within 6 months. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)