Biden not yet briefed on Israel's Rafah operation, White house's Sullivan says

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 25-02-2024 20:03 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 20:03 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden has not been briefed on Israel's plan for military operations in Rafah, but believes civilian life must be protected, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday in an interview on NBC's "Meet the Press" program.

"We do not believe that an operation, a major military operation, should proceed in Rafah unless there is a clear and executable plan to protect those civilians, to get them to safety and to feed, clothe and house them," Sullivan said.

