Left Menu

"No one taking Bihar CM seriously," says Tejashwi Yadav; questions delay in cabinet expanison

Questioning the delay in the cabinet expansion of Nitish Kumar-led NDA government in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said that no in the state is taking Bihar Chief Minister seriously adding that common people and his own party leaders are tired of Janata Dal (United) chief.

ANI | Updated: 25-02-2024 20:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2024 20:59 IST
"No one taking Bihar CM seriously," says Tejashwi Yadav; questions delay in cabinet expanison
Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Questioning the delay in the cabinet expansion of the NDA government led by Nitish Kumar in Bihar, Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav said that no one in the state is taking Bihar Chief Minister seriously adding that common people and his own party leaders are tired of Janata Dal (United) chief. Speaking to reporters in Patna, former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav said, " This is a big question. Cabinet expansion has not been done in one month. What is the reason behind this? All important works are getting delayed. CM should answer about this."

Tejashwi Yadav said that Nitish Kumar is yet to decide on the school timings in the State and claimed that a government official is "not agreeing with the opinion of Bihar Chief Minister" and due to this reason, no decision has been made in the matter. "There have also been discussions regarding the school timings but the state govt has not done anything. Nitish Kumar made a statement in Vidhan Sabha that changes will be made in the timings. When cold wave gripped Bihar, in a cabinet meeting we told him that timings should be changed. But an official is not listening to the Chief Minister. This shows that no one is taking CM Nitish Kumar seriously. Common people and party leaders are tired of CM Nitish Kumar," he said.

On remarks made by Jitan Ram Manjhi that he repaid the favour by supporting Nitish Kumar on making him the Chief Minister, Tejashwi Yadav said that Hindustani Awam Morcha founder did not say anything wrong. "Earlier we (RJD) made him the Chief Minister. They were the third biggest party. This time a party which has four MLAs made him the Chief Minister. Remove their four votes and the count would have been 121," he said.

Earlier in January, Nitish, who had reportedly gone into a sulk after not being named the convenor of INDIA, the Opposition bloc that took shape through his efforts, dumped the Mahagathbandhan (grand alliance) in Bihar and the national coalition to form a new government with the support of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA). Later, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government won the floor test in the Bihar Assembly with the support of 129 MLAs. The majority mark in Bihar is 122. Three MLAs of RJD crossed over and voted in favour of NDA. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

NIA attaches houses of 4 accused in narco-terror case in J-K's Kupwara

 India
2
Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after action over cheese

Maharashtra FDA revokes suspension of licence of McDonald’s outlet after act...

 India
3
How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

How Crypto Will Change the Gaming Space in 2024

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle doctors' protest; Hack against Change Healthcare 'resulting in delays', says American Pharmacists Association and more

Health News Roundup: South Korean hospitals extend working hours to tackle d...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Screenplay of Tomorrow: Navigating the Digital Renaissance in Entertainment and Media

Empowering Wellness: Navigating the Future with Health Tech's Wearables and Telemedicine

The Green Grid: Powering Up a Sustainable World with Renewable Energy

Soaring into the Future: The Drone Revolution Transforming India's Agriculture

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024