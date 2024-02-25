Left Menu

Ukraine must maintain unity with Poland but also defend its businesses, says Zelenskiy

Updated: 25-02-2024 21:04 IST
President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Sunday that it was important for Ukraine to maintain close relations with Poland, but that Kyiv was also ready to defend businesses that have been hurt by border blockades established by Polish protesters.

"It is unfair to use Ukraine for pressure on European institutions... It is important for us to preserve unity, and if no steps are found (for a resolution), we will protect our business," the Ukrainian leader told a news conference.

