Sheikh Shahjahan bring "votes" and "money" for TMC: BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Dilip Ghosh has alleged that Trinamool Congress's (TMC) strong man and a prime accused in Sandeshkhali violence and atrocities against women, Sheikh Shahjahan, brought "votes" and "money" to TMC and that's why he is not getting arrested. In a serious allegation, Ghosh also accused the top official of the West Bengal police of helping Shahjahan, who has been on the run since February 5, after a mob, that was allegedly affiliated with him, attacked ED officials.

"Shahjahan will not be caught because this government does not want to. People like him bring votes and money to the TMC. The DG who was himself absconding from CBI, how will he catch him (Shahjahan)... He (DG) was missing for 2-3 hours yesterday, where was he? He went to meet Shahjahan and assured him to not worry... Mamata Banerjee is not going to Sandeshkhali because she does not have the courage to face the anger of the people," said Ghosh. The members of an independent fact-finding committee led by former Chief Justice of Patna High Court L Narasimha Reddy were detained by West Bengal Police on Sunday when the team was en-rote to Sandeshkhali to probe alleged incidents of atrocities on women.

Fresh protests erupted in Bermajur area of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal on Sunday as women took to the streets to demand the immediate arrest of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Ajit Maity. Amid the protest, the Trinamool Congress removed Ajit Maity from his post. He was TMC Anchal President. Protesters have alleged that Ajit Maity, a close associate of Shahjahan Sheikh, was also involved in land grabbing and extortion in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

West Bengal's Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari, has also come up with similar allegations and said that West Bengal police will not arrest Shahjahan because he controls votes. "Mamata Banerjee's police will not arrest Sheikh Shahjahan because he controls the votes. If he is arrested, then TMC will lose the Basirhat seat. The hearing is on March 6 on CJI's bench. We hope that the case will go to CBI and Shahjahan will be in jail within 24 hours," he said.

"Strictest action should be taken. Sheikh Shahjahan should get capital punishment. The CBI and NIA investigations should happen. They should take appropriate action as soon as possible. The people of Sandeshkhali and the entire West Bengal are waiting for it," he added further. The BJP leader also pointed out that Section 144 imposed by the state government is only to prevent BJP leaders.

"This section 144 is imposed only to prevent BJP leaders, MLAs and MPs. It is illegal. It is politically motivated. The state government is using Section 144 to hide the situation inside," Adhikari said. "Under PM Modi's government, ED and other investigative agencies have the freedom to work; hence, the incident of Sandeshkhali is in front of the entire country," he added. (ANI)

