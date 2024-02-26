"Deeply saddened by this loss...": Haryana Speaker on murder of INDL chief

After the INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) Chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead, Haryana Vidhan Sabha speaker Gian Chand Gupta extended his condolences and termed the incident as unfortunate. "This is a very unfortunate incident. I am deeply saddened by this loss. I extend my condolences," he said.

Haryana Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) chief Nafe Singh Rathee was shot dead on Sunday by some unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bhadurgarh in Haryana's Jhajjar district. The miscreants came in a car and fired indiscriminately killing Nafe Singh and party worker at Bahadurgarh, tehsil in the Jhajjar district of Haryana.

In this regard, Jhajjar SP Arpit Jain said, "We received information regarding an incident of firing. CIA and STF teams are working. The accused will be arrested soon." Meanwhile, coming down heavily on the law and order situation of the State, INLD (Indian National Lok Dal) leader Abhay Chautala on Sunday held Manohar Lal Khattar-led BJP government is responsible for the murder of state party Chief Nafe Singh Rathee and demanded a thorough probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI).

Chautala asserted that the state government failed to provide necessary security measures, despite the fact that Rathee informed senior police officials of the threats to his life. "The incident that has taken place today (death of party chief Nafe Singh Rathee), for this the state government is responsible. They are responsible because, six months ago, Nafe Singh told me, the police informed him that his life was in danger and he could be attacked anytime. He (Nafe Singh Rathee) wrote to the SP, CM, and DG that they must investigate this and provide him with security... Ex-MLAs also informed the CM, but no security was provided to him," Haryana INLD leader Abhay Chautala told ANI.

Demanding a CBI inquiry into the case, Chautala said, "The party will take strict action on this and force the government to conduct a CBI investigation." (ANI)

