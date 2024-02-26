Left Menu

Agnipath scheme gross injustice to country's youth: Kharge writes to President

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 26-02-2024 11:57 IST
Agnipath scheme gross injustice to country's youth: Kharge writes to President
  India

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday wrote to President Droupadi Murmu highlighting the ''gross injustice'' done to the country's youths seeking regular employment in the armed forces due to the Agnipath scheme and urged her to ensure justice for them.

The future of nearly 2 lakh young men and women has become uncertain due to the ending of the regular recruitment process in the armed forces, Kharge said in his letter to the President.

The President is also the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces.

These youths spent years in pursuit of their dream and ''the resulting frustration and hopelessness has even led to several reported deaths by suicide'', Kharge claimed.

''Our youths cannot be allowed to suffer in this manner. I appeal to you to ensure that NYAY and justice is done,'' he said.

In June 2022, the government rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme for short-term induction of personnel into the armed forces with an aim to bring down the age profile of the three services.

It provides for recruiting youths between the age bracket of 17-and-a-half years and 21 years for four years with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

