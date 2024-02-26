Palestinian prime minister submits government's resignation, a move that could open door to reforms
- Country:
- Israel
Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh says his government is resigning, in a move that could open the door to US-backed reforms in the Palestinian Authority.
President Mahmoud Abbas must still decide whether he accepts Shtayyeh and his government's resignation, tendered Monday. But the move signals a willingness by the Western-backed Palestinian leadership to accept shake-up that might usher in reforms seen as necessary to revitalize the Palestinian Authority.
The US wants a reformed Palestinian Authority to govern Gaza once the war is over. But many obstacles remain to making that vision a reality.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Palestinian Authority
- Shtayyeh
- Gaza
- Mahmoud Abbas
- Mohammed Shtayyeh
- Palestinian
ALSO READ
Desperate Palestinians in Gaza's Rafah fear coming Israeli assault
Two Israeli hostages killed, eight injured in Israeli strikes on Gaza - Hamas
IMF's Georgieva says Mideast growth to slow in 2024 on oil cuts, Gaza
Hamas had command tunnel under UN headquarters in Gaza: Israeli military
Hamas armed wing says Israeli strikes on Gaza have killed two Israeli hostages, injured 8 others