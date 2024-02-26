"BJP government slowly destroying all sectors, next government should work for people": DMK MP Kanimozhi

Left Menu

Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader K Kanimozhi on Monday attacked the BJP-led government, saying that small-scale sector is facing problems due to its policies and that the next government at Centre "should work for people and not in the name of religion"

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 15:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 15:37 IST
DMK MP K Kanimozhi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) leader K Kanimozhi on Monday attacked the BJP-led government, saying that small-scale sector is facing problems due to its policies and that the next government at Centre "should work for people and not in the name of religion". Kanimozhi,MP, said that the coming Lok Sabha polls were vital and accused the central government of ignoring suggestions of people. Lok Sabha elections are likely to take place in April-May this year.

"The upcoming election is important...Today, the BJP government at the Centre is slowly destroying all sectors and taking away our rights. The media has been captured today. GST has been introduced and small-scale industries have been facing problems," Kanimozhi told reporters here. "They are not taking care of whatever we are pinpointing and criticising. The next government formed at the Centre should be working for the people and not in the name of religion," she added.

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi will visit Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra on February 27 and 28. On February 27, the Prime Minister will visit Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) at Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. At around 5:15 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in the programme 'Creating the Future - Digital Mobility for Automotive MSME Entrepreneurs' in Madurai, Tamil Nadu.

The next day, PM Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple development projects worth about Rs 17,300 crore at Thoothukudi, Tamil Nadu. At around 4:30 pm, the Prime Minister will participate in a public programme in Yavatmal, Maharashtra, and inaugurate and dedicate to nation multiple development projects worth more than Rs 4900 crore. He will also release benefits under PM KISAN and other schemes during the programme. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

