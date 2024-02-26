"Was thinking of fielding him in Lok Sabha polls": Mallikarjun Kharge expresses grief on death of Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Nayak

Expressing condolences on the demise of Raja Venkatappa Nayaka, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that he was thinking of fielding the Nayaka in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Calling the death of Raja Venkatappa Nayaka "unfortunate", the Congress chief mentioned that he had close relations with his family.

"Raja Venkatappa Nayak and his father were very close to me. I miss him a lot. I was thinking of fielding him in the Lok Sabha polls but his death is unfortunate. May god give strength to his family. I am going to attend his funeral in Surapura," Kharge told reporters in Kalaburagi. Raja Venkatappa Naik (66) who was the sitting MLA of the Surapur constituency was admitted to a private hospital where he passed away on Sunday afternoon.

Many Congress leaders including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge have condoled the death of their party colleague. Siddaramaiah remembered Nayaka as his "long-time political comrade".

"Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of my long-time political comrade Raja Venkatappa Nayaka. I met him three days ago and inquired about his health. The passing away of Raja Venkatappa Nayaka, a philanthropic personality, is an irreparable loss both personally and to state politics. I pray that the departed soul may rest in peace and that his family and fans find the strength to bear the pain," Siddaramaiah wrote on X. Nayak won in 1994, 1999 and 2013. In 1994, Nayak contested elections from the Karnataka Congress Party (KCP) against Shivanna Mangihal of Janata Dal. (ANI)

