Left Menu

"Was thinking of fielding him in Lok Sabha polls": Mallikarjun Kharge expresses grief on death of Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Nayak

Expressing condolences on the demise of Raja Venkatappa Nayaka, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that he was thinking of fielding Nayaka in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

ANI | Updated: 26-02-2024 16:53 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 16:53 IST
"Was thinking of fielding him in Lok Sabha polls": Mallikarjun Kharge expresses grief on death of Congress MLA Raja Venkatappa Nayak
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Expressing condolences on the demise of Raja Venkatappa Nayaka, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday said that he was thinking of fielding the Nayaka in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Calling the death of Raja Venkatappa Nayaka "unfortunate", the Congress chief mentioned that he had close relations with his family.

"Raja Venkatappa Nayak and his father were very close to me. I miss him a lot. I was thinking of fielding him in the Lok Sabha polls but his death is unfortunate. May god give strength to his family. I am going to attend his funeral in Surapura," Kharge told reporters in Kalaburagi. Raja Venkatappa Naik (66) who was the sitting MLA of the Surapur constituency was admitted to a private hospital where he passed away on Sunday afternoon.

Many Congress leaders including Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Congress President Mallikarjuna Kharge have condoled the death of their party colleague. Siddaramaiah remembered Nayaka as his "long-time political comrade".

"Deeply saddened to hear of the demise of my long-time political comrade Raja Venkatappa Nayaka. I met him three days ago and inquired about his health. The passing away of Raja Venkatappa Nayaka, a philanthropic personality, is an irreparable loss both personally and to state politics. I pray that the departed soul may rest in peace and that his family and fans find the strength to bear the pain," Siddaramaiah wrote on X. Nayak won in 1994, 1999 and 2013. In 1994, Nayak contested elections from the Karnataka Congress Party (KCP) against Shivanna Mangihal of Janata Dal. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Assembly Speaker

Pakistan: Awais Qadir Shah from Pakistan Peoples Party elected as Sindh Asse...

 Pakistan
2
Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session of Islamic Conference of Information Ministers in Istanbul

Abdulla bin Mohammed Al Hamed leads UAE delegation to extraordinary session ...

 United Arab Emirates
3
Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Black Day" across Sindh on Feb 27

Pak: Opposition parties call off joint protests in Karachi; to observe "Blac...

 Pakistan
4
Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysis-Prices for new US drugs rose 35% in 2023, more than the previous year and more

Health News Roundup: EU medicines regulator backs Biogen's ALS drug; Analysi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Fortifying Digital Defenses: How Blockchain Revolutionizes Cybersecurity

The Smart Revolution: How AI and IoT are Crafting the Urban Fabric of Tomorrow

Navigating the Future of Food: Unveiling the Impact of GMOs on Health

Empowering Cities: The Dawn of Urban Energy Efficiency Management

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024