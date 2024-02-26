Left Menu

Tripura: State budget on March 1, oppn questions 3-day session before Lok Sabha polls

The budget session of the Tripura assembly will begin on March 1, and Finance Minister Pranajit Singha Roy will table the state budget on the first day.

The session will have three working days, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ratan Lal Nath said after a meeting of the Business Advisory Committee (BAC).

''In the five-day long session, there will be three working days. It will be better if the working days can be extended but we all want to finish the budget session before the announcement of Lok Sabha elections,'' he said.

Leader of opposition Animesh Debbarma questioned the rationale of holding a brief session ahead of the Lok Sabha polls.

''There was absolutely no need to have a brief session. Will the ministers be able to answer the questions of the MLAs in two or three days? Assembly is the place where issues related to people are discussed but this scope is gradually being reduced,'' he said.

Senior CPI(M) MLA Jitendra Chowdhury criticised the BJP government in the state, and said, ''This is called the model of democracy in which one side speaks and the other side is forced to remain silent. We strongly oppose the way working days are being curtailed in the assembly.''

