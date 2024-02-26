Left Menu

Gujarat BJP begins exercise for ground level feedback on LS candidates

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 26-02-2024 21:37 IST | Created: 26-02-2024 21:37 IST
The Bharatiya Janata Party has begun its exercise in Gujarat to garner ground level feedback on probable candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, a party functionary said on Monday.

The two-day process of designated teams consulting party members from different Lok Sabha seats began on Monday, BJP state media co-incharge Zubin Ashara said.

The exercise began more than a month after the party announced names of seat 'prabharis' (in charges) and 'sanyojaks' (coordinators) for the Lok Sabha elections. It had announced names of in charges and coordinators on January 18 for 24 of the 26 seats in the state, with Surat and Gandhinagar being left out.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah represents Gandhinagar seat, while Union Minister of State for Railways and Textiles Darshana Jardosh is Lok Sabha MP from Surat.

The panel of names of preferred candidates for each of the seats will be presented before the state parliamentary board, which will then send it to the national parliamentary board for final selection.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

