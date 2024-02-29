Brazil to seek joint G20 statement on international taxation by July

Brazil's G20 presidency aims to craft a statement on international taxation by the group's July meeting, the country's finance minister said on Thursday, reiterating a call for solutions to ensure increased tax contributions by the super-rich.

Speaking at the opening of the G20 finance track meeting on taxation in Sao Paulo, Fernando Haddad said that Brazil expects the statement to be "balanced yet ambitious".

