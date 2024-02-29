Cong's Thorat meets Sharad Pawar to discuss LS polls, says ability to win main formula

Left Menu

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday met Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra and the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.Talking to reporters after the meeting, Thorat said the ability to win is the formula for seat sharing among the allies and this issue was discussed with Pawar.Thorat also said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Maharashtra from March 10 and will also hold a rally in Mumbai.The code of conduct can be imposed anytime now.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 29-02-2024 21:10 IST | Created: 29-02-2024 21:10 IST
Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat on Thursday met Nationalist Congress Party-Sharadchandra Pawar chief Sharad Pawar to discuss the political situation in Maharashtra and the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

Talking to reporters after the meeting, Thorat said the ability to win is the formula for seat sharing among the allies and this issue was discussed with Pawar.

Thorat also said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will be in Maharashtra from March 10 and will also hold a rally in Mumbai.

''The code of conduct can be imposed anytime now. We discussed poll preparations and campaign issues. We also discussed the (Rahul Gandhi-led) yatra and (Mumbai) rally,'' he said.

Meanwhile, MLA Jitendra Awhad of the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP said proposals submitted by Prakash Ambedkar of the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi will be discussed.

''Prakash Ambedkar has the right to submit his proposals . He is the heir of Babasaheb Ambedkar and his agenda is to protect the Constitution and democracy. His proposals will be discussed. Solutions can be found after deliberations. We can't close the door on discussions,'' Awhad said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

