FY24 spending bills text to be posted this weekend, House Speaker Johnson says

The text of annual bills funding an array of federal programs for the fiscal year ending on Sept. 30 will be posted this weekend, U.S. House Speaker Mike Johnson said on Thursday.

"All of our members will have 72 hours to review it. That's our commitment. That's our rule. We're respecting it," Johnson told reporters.

