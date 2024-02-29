"DGP, SP will be ordered to trace threat calls": Haryana deputy CM on Nafe Singh murder

Amid the Opposition fury over the daylight murder of INLD state chief Nafe Singh Rathee, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Thursday said the DGP and SP will be asked to trace the purported threat calls in connection with the case. Speaking to reporters on Thursday, he assured that the number of personnel deployed for the ongoing investigation in the case would be increased, if need be.

Reaffirming the multi-agency probe in the case, the deputy CM said, "The case has already been transferred to the CBI. Additionally, the state Special Task Force (STF), along with police teams of all the districts, are also looking into the case." Assuring strict action against the culprits, he said, "Nafe Singh Rathee was a member of our family."

Expressing grief over the demise of the INLD leader, the deputy CM said, "We are all deeply aggrieved over the incident." On Wednesday, Kapil Sangwan, a gangster based in the United Kingdom, claimed responsibility for Rathee's murder.

The gangster took to social media to say that he put a hit out on the INLD leader, adding that the latter had a close friendship with rival gangster Manjeet Mahal. Kapil alleged that Nafe Singh worked in cahoots with Manjeet Mahal's brother, Sanjay, to grab properties and provided assistance to Manjeet in the murder of his brother-in-law and friends.

The gangster claimed the entire Bahadurgarh knows the number of people Nafe Singh captured and killed while in power. Meanwhile, Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said that the accused involved in the murder of Nafe Singh Rathee will not be spared and the strictest action will be taken in this regard.

The Superintendent of Police (SP) Jhajjar, Dr. Arpit Jain, said strict action will be taken against the culprits, adding that persons on whom the police have suspicion were being questioned. Rathee was shot dead on Sunday by some unidentified assailants near the railway crossing at Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar. (ANI)

