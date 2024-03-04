Left Menu

Uddhav blasts BJP, says party's old poll 'jumlas' repackaged as 'Modi ki Guarantee'

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 04-03-2024 19:40 IST | Created: 04-03-2024 19:40 IST
Uddhav blasts BJP, says party's old poll 'jumlas' repackaged as 'Modi ki Guarantee'
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the ruling outfit is selling its old false promises now as 'Modi ki Guarantee' to people ahead of general elections.

Addressing a well-attended gathering at Panvel in adjoining Navi Mumbai, Thackeray appealed to local voters to defeat the sitting Lok Sabha member from Maval Shrirang Barne, who has switched over to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, in the upcoming polls.

Panvel, a taluka in Raigad district, is part of the Maval Lok Sabha constituency, from where Barne won in 2019 as the candidate of the undivided Shiv Sena. After a split in the party, Barne joined the Shinde-led faction.

''BJP leaders in 2014 (Lok Sabha polls) made several false promises to people. Now, the same false promises or jumlas have been repackaged as 'Modi ki Guarantee' (steadfast commitment) and being offered to people ahead of general elections. The country has never seen a party full of leaders who are outright liars,'' the former Maharashtra CM remarked, blasting his ally-turned-political foe.

He also dug up the issue of money collected under the PM CARES Fund during the coronavirus pandemic and claimed its utilisation remains unexplained.

''BJP leaders from Maharashtra donated to the PM CARES Fund, but surprisingly, its utilisation is completely unknown to us. These BJP leaders did not donate to the CM Relief Fund when I was the chief minister (November 2019-June 2022) and the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing,'' he said.

If someone from the opposition INDIA bloc becomes the prime minister after general elections, will he have access to the PM CARES Fund?, the Sena (UBT) leader asked.

Thackeray referred to the Prime Minister's Office informing the Delhi High Court in January last year that the PM CARES Fund is not a ''State'' under Article 12 of the Constitution and does not constitute a ''public authority'' under the Right to Information Act, 2005.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ahead of government's mass drive; CVS, Walgreens to begin selling abortion pill this month and more

Health News Roundup: India's Serum boosts supply of cervical cancer shots ah...

 Global
2
Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M Scindia

Next era of growth belongs to India and within India, to steel industry: J M...

 India
3
UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy practices

UNEA6: African countries called to take measures to adopt circular economy p...

 Global
4
World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify protests; West avoids seriously confronting Iran as IAEA meet begins and more

World News Roundup: Indian farmers plan to enter New Delhi to intensify prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the Gap: Innovations in Urban Spaces Fighting Poverty

AI Meets Quantum: The Synergy Driving Tomorrow's Innovations

Revolutionizing Creation: How AI and Metamaterials Are Shaping the Future of Material Science

The $30 Strategy: How Oil Giants are Shaping the Future of Energy

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024